Huge line-up of comic geniuses take to the stage in Rocky

PLENTY OF LAUGHS: Rockhampton comic Mick Neven will perform his stand-up show Killing It at the Edinbugh Fringe Festival this year. Madelyn Holmes Photographics

A TRIPLE dose of laughter is coming to Rockhampton later this month.

International headline act Steven J Whiteley will bring his "off centre observations" to Rockhampton.

From cruise ships to the best comedy clubs in the world, he has worked alongside the biggest names in comedy - such as Stephen K Amos, Ed Byrne, Jimeoin, Adam Hills and more.

He has been nicknamed 'The Bogan Prince of Aussie Comedy', and Steven's tales of growing up on the wrong side of the tracks, as well as his observations of everyday life will have Rockhampton audiences in stitches.

Steven will be joined on stage by Jacob Lingard, who is one of the rapidly rising stars of the Brisbane Comedy Scene.

Not only was Mr Lingard a Raw Comedy National Finalist, he has also taken the next step to make stand-up comedy a full-time career.

He has given stand-out performances at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Brisbane Comedy Festival and many more.

Rockhampton local and international headline comedian in his own right, Mick Neven will be hosting the show and offering his own recipe of laughs.

Mr Neven is fresh from two weeks of shows in Malaysia, and with Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne Comedy Festival on the horizon, he'll be at the top of his comedy game.

The comedian, who has been in the industry for 15 years, said his duties are to warm up the crowd and make sure they are relaxed and in the mood for a night of laughter.

"I imagine what the crowd are going to be like and what jokes the crowd will enjoy," Mr Neven said.

Add a couple of local open mic comedians to the mix and you can expect an outstanding night of laughs at the Heritage Hotel in Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Comedy Club's stand-up comedy night will be held from 7pm on Wednesday, February 28.

Tickets cost $20 which are available at the venue.