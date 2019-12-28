Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Douglas Thornber and Carla Ruff didn't let a few showers spoil their special spot on Mt Archer
Douglas Thornber and Carla Ruff didn't let a few showers spoil their special spot on Mt Archer
News

A little rain over Rocky won’t dampen spirits

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
28th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Douglas Thornber and Karla Ruff didn’t let a little rain dampen their spirits on Boxing Day.

The couple took a walk at Mount Archer, which has been their “special spot” since Douglas proposed there in May.

Rockhampton City got scattered showers around lunchtime on Boxing Day
Rockhampton City got scattered showers around lunchtime on Boxing Day

Christmas Day, they enjoyed “lots of laughs, lots of presents” with the family in Norman Gardens.

They received only a little rain that night, despite the lightning and thunder.

“We came up to Mount Archer for a cool walk and we got drenched,” they said.

“We’ve been wanting the rain so it’s beautiful.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where is she now? From the Beef Capital to Mongolia

        premium_icon Where is she now? From the Beef Capital to Mongolia

        News ‘There lot of things about living in Canberra but I don’t connect with it emotionally, Rocky is definitely still there in my heart.’

        New-born puppy brought back to life in Christmas miracle

        New-born puppy brought back to life in Christmas miracle

        News CQ family welcomes litter of Christmas Day puppies.

        ‘The big guy needed another angel’

        premium_icon ‘The big guy needed another angel’

        News Tributes from heartbroken friends and family have poured in after the tragic death...

        Bright street light saga drags on

        premium_icon Bright street light saga drags on

        News HOW many councillors does it take to change a light bulb?