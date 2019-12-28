A little rain over Rocky won’t dampen spirits
Douglas Thornber and Karla Ruff didn’t let a little rain dampen their spirits on Boxing Day.
The couple took a walk at Mount Archer, which has been their “special spot” since Douglas proposed there in May.
Christmas Day, they enjoyed “lots of laughs, lots of presents” with the family in Norman Gardens.
They received only a little rain that night, despite the lightning and thunder.
“We came up to Mount Archer for a cool walk and we got drenched,” they said.
“We’ve been wanting the rain so it’s beautiful.”