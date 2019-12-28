A little rain over Rocky won’t dampen spirits

Douglas Thornber and Carla Ruff didn't let a few showers spoil their special spot on Mt Archer

Douglas Thornber and Karla Ruff didn’t let a little rain dampen their spirits on Boxing Day.

The couple took a walk at Mount Archer, which has been their “special spot” since Douglas proposed there in May.

Rockhampton City got scattered showers around lunchtime on Boxing Day

Christmas Day, they enjoyed “lots of laughs, lots of presents” with the family in Norman Gardens.

They received only a little rain that night, despite the lightning and thunder.

“We came up to Mount Archer for a cool walk and we got drenched,” they said.

“We’ve been wanting the rain so it’s beautiful.”