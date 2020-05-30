For Anne Fursman and her team, today as been a long time coming.

When the Morning Bulletin spoke with Ms Fursman earlier this year, she was preparing to reopen Yeppoon’s Wendy’s store, located in the Keppel Bay Plaza, following three years of closure.

A long time Wendy’s lover, she was full of excitement and intending to hold the store’s grand opening on March 30.

However, as COVID-19 took hold, and restrictions made tighter, these plans were pushed further and further back, until earlier this week.

With restrictions finally beginning to lift, Ms Fursman and her team decided it was time to get the ball rolling again.

They finally received the go ahead from the health inspector on Friday morning and frantically set about ensuring the shop was ready for business today.

Ms Fursman announced the news of Facebook yesterday morning.

“We haven’t announced a grand opening or anything because of the way the world is at the moment we thought it would be irresponsible of us,” she said.

“But we’re hoping to be busy, all the feedback I’ve ­received so far has been really positive and everyone is ­excited about opening!”

The store will be open from 9am until 5pm tomorrow.

