A LOOK BACK: CQ leader admires community resilience through 2020

THIS year has been one like no other, according to member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar, who has been constantly amazed by the resilience shown in communities across the region.

“With the onset of COVID, families, businesses and communities have been forced into rethinking how we go about things in our normal day to day life,” he said.

“COVID has created all kinds of challenges but along with this we have been reminded of the simple pleasures in life and in this fast-paced world we live in, perhaps an opportunity to step back and slow down a little.”

Mr Millar said he had been in awe of the community’s strength and resilience through all of this year’s challenges.

“People across Gregory have been doing it tough for a number of years and it cannot be forgotten that most of regional Queensland is still in the dreadful grip of drought, and yet despite this, time and again our people rise to the challenge, lend a hand, help out a mate and continue to show true and generous spirit.”

Mr Millar was re-elected for his third term as the Member for Gregory after the Queensland Election in October, allowing him to continue to advocate for the region.

And while there are many projects on the cards for next year, Mr Millar is mostly hoping for a change in weather.

“I, like so many others, am hopeful that 2021 brings much needed rain and hope to our communities,” he said.

“I welcome the government’s recognition of the importance of the regions and I will continue to advocate fiercely for the communities across Gregory to ensure that we receive the funding, infrastructure, road maintenance, water security, education, and health facilities that we are entitled to and need.”

Mr Millar is finishing the year by wishing everyone across the Gregory electorate a safe and happy Christmas, thankful for their support this year.

“Finally, I wish each and every one a Merry Christmas and that 2021 brings optimism and happiness,” he said.

“We must hope the drought will break, but as 2020 has shown us we need to remember the most precious things in life are our family and friends.

“I hope everyone can celebrate with loved ones this year, and that we remember to include those who may not be so fortunate.

“Have a safe and happy Christmas.”