A look inside 'prestige' Rocky property turning heads

LIVING the idyllic country lifestyle with all the suburban perks is usually unheard of for Rockhampton properties.
Yet one ranch-style home, fit for thousands of acres of land, sits quietly tucked in the back streets of Glenlee in proximity to all the services Rocky has to offer.
The magnificent Garth Chapman home on Oxley Dr sits on five acres of vast land, ticking all the lifestyle boxes.
Raine and Horne principal, Joseph Ireland, says having the best of both worlds on this 10-year-old property is one of a kind.
"The property has all council services available with town water, school bus pick-up and all the perks of a residential address," he said.
The spacious floor plan has almost 350m sq of living space with polished floors extending into each area boasting 9ft ceilings.
Offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of car spaces, Mr Ireland said the home was spacious enough to be enjoyed by a large family.
He said the well-equipped kitchen would make catering for the clan a breeze with plenty of bench and storage space and a walk-in pantry, plus a commercial-style cook top and oven.
Mr Ireland says the magnificent rotunda covering the deck was a perfect setting for large families to gather and entertain.
"It's spacious and designed to catch cooling breezes so this outdoor room is perfect for hosting guests or just relaxing and taking in the beautiful countryside," he said.
"It's a prestige piece of real estate and there is not another one like it in CQ."
If the future owners wanted to escape the bustle of the house, Mr Ireland said a huge man cave and shed enabled a place to relax and unwind in the country.
The property also featured a large pool with gazebo, separate wash room and ramp access at the rear of the house.
Mr Ireland said the current owners decided to move west onto their cattle station and was put up for rent four years ago before they finally decided to sell.
The magnificent house gained a lot of attention already with Mr Ireland saying more than 20 groups had already inspected the house prior to the auction today.
"I can definitely see a large family living in this property and whoever is successful will definitely score a bargain," the agent of 14 years said.
The auction will start at 10:30am with an indulgent hour to look around the property at 48 Oxley Dr one last time.
Mr Ireland hoped a large crowd would gather to bid for this "larger than life" home.
KEY FEATURES
48 Oxley Dr, Glenlee
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car space
- Large pool + gazebo and washroom
- Ramp access
- Man cave
Contact Joseph Ireland on 4927 1844