A look inside the cafe Rocky has been missing

Eve Clout's cafe The Gardens Table Organic Kitchen has been a hit success for their gluten free, organic whole food and coffee.

WALKING into the newest cafe on Berserker St is like walking into grandma's house.

It's warm, inviting and provides customers with wholesome, organic, gluten free foods.

Owner Eve Clout made the decision to open The Gardens Table Organic Kitchen to share with Rocky locals what she learnt after years of eating whole foods, due to being gluten intolerant.

Originally from Yeppoon, Eve used to visit Rockhampton but found she was left hungry when looking for an organic and gluten free meal.

There was a gap in the market and Eve wanted to fill it.

So she and her husband moved to Rockhampton five months ago to breath life into a shop front from a bygone era.

"Here it's all about focusing on what foods our grandparents would have eaten, wholesome, local, organic and in season,” she said.

"We thought this building from a bygone era fits with what we are doing with the food.”

Eve who employs three other people says the business is essentially an extension of her family life.

"Whole foods and cooking have been my whole life for at least the last five years,” Eve explained.

"My body just all of a sudden decided it wouldn't tolerate gluten any more so I had to change the way I ate.

"I have introduced healthy foods, whole foods into my family's life.”

Eve said the difference in herself and family made her realise how important it was to eat the right foods.

Opening from 7.30am until 12.30pm, six days a week The Gardens Table Organic Kitchen is focusing on providing the community with pesticide free coffee and baked goods.

"We don't do lunch yet, that's why we shut at 12.30pm but we plan on offering lunch and dinners,” Eve said.

"We want to do pick-up dinners so people can just come and get a butter chicken or curry beef, so it's a great alternative to takeaway.”

With most of the muffins and slices cooked fresh in the morning, Eve said keeping the baking simple was key.

"I went to the markets yesterday and brought blueberries and lemons and I made muffins this morning and put them out,” she said.

"The other important thing is to support farmers and keep it as local as possible.”

Eve said they have had a positive response from Rocky locals so far.

"People are really enjoying being in the space here because it reminds them of being at nannas house or own their home.”