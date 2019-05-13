A major, national award win for Rocky real estate agency

Ray White Rockhampton has won the Agency of the Year in the RateMyAgent 2019 Awards.

RAY White Rockhampton has been voted as one of Australia's best real estate agencies.

It has won the Agency of the Year in the RateMyAgent Awards 2019, the largest of its kind in Australia.

The award recognises the agents and agencies who have ranked the highest based on customer reviews and feedback.

The North Rockhampton agency, led by principal David Bell have been acknowledged for their achievements in The Range, Rockhampton City, Frenchville and Norman Gardens.

Ray White Rockhampton is placed within the six per cent of agents and agencies across the country. David Bell was proud his team was recognised.

"We work hard to ensure that our clients receive the right advice and the highest level service when it comes to buying and selling a home,” he said.

"These awards mean the world to us, we strive to deliver the best results, but at the end of the day, what's most important to us is what our clients think.”