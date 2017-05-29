A MAN caught driving disqualified three times in a fortnight - twice on the same night - said he had to get away from family problems and had no money for other transport.

Cameron Dwayne King, 33, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three disqualified driving charges, one charge of failing to provide particulars to police and one of driving a vehicle that had the plates confiscated by police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said King had been disqualified for three months in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on January 9 for drink driving and was caught by police driving in the mining town on February 16.

He said King told police he was only going a short distance and thought it would be ok.

Nine days later, police caught King driving again - this time 675kms away at Ilfracombe.

He told police he was driving to Mount Morgan. Police confiscated his number plates, put a sticker on the vehicle and told King not to continue driving.

However, hours later, police in Barcaldine pulled over the vehicle which contained King, his son and a dog.

Defence lawyer Peter Sorensen said King was on his way to meet up with his partner and their two-year-old daughter who had left Mount Isa earlier to find and set up a home for the family in Mount Morgan.

"It was a stupid mistake,” he said.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined King $250 for failing to provide particulars, $700 for the first driving disqualified offence, $1000 for the second, a five-year jail term wholly suspended and operational for three years for the third, and ordered King be disqualified from driving for six years.