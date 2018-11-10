A man has died after a boat capsized off the Coffs Coast

UPDATE: A MAN has died after a boat capsized north of Coffs Harbour today.

Emergency services were called to Campbells Beach on Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach, following reports a vessel had capsized about 200m off shore about 11.15am.

A short time later, the boat and the body of a man washed ashore.

The man, believed to be aged in his 80s, is yet to be formally identified.

It's not known if there was anyone else on the boat at the time.

A search is currently being conducted by Marine Rescue, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, and Surf Live Saving.

The capsized vessel will be forensically examined.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Boat capsizes off Sapphire Beach. Trevor Veale

EARLIER: A MAN has died after a boat capsized off Coffs Harbour.

Police on scene have confirmed an overturned boat was found at sea along with a man's body on Campbells Beach.

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter is conducting patrols of the beach to see if there were other passengers on board.

The man has not been identified. Police are set to release more details shortly.