Man dies in cane fire ‘gone wrong’

UPDATE 1PM: A man has died after a fire at a cane farm north of Townsville.

The 59-year-old was rushed to Townsville Hospital after suffering significant burns just before 7pm Monday.

The fire broke out just off the Bruce Highway at Coolbie, about 75km north of Townsville.

The man was found with severe burns to his chest, abdomen, arms and legs and reportedly suffered burns to up to 90 per cent of his body.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the man died in hospital as a result of the burns.

Reports have varied about the blaze possibly being a cane fire or a rubbish fire at the farm.

EARLIER: A man is fighting for life in Townsville Hospital after suffering significant burns during a cane fire.

The blaze broke out off the Bruce Highway at Coolbie, about 75km north of Townsville, just before 7pm Monday.

Paramedics were called to the scene after 59-year-old man was burnt on his chest, abdomen, arms and legs.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters weren't needed to fight the blaze.

A Townsville Hospital spokesman said the man remained in a critical condition in hospital on Tuesday morning, after he was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Townsville police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Guy Harvey said they were advised the fire had been sparked by a burn off gone wrong and there was no indication of anything suspicious about the blaze.

He said the man had been left with "extremely significant" burns.