A memorial for those who went to work and never returned

How the Moranbah Miners' Memorial is expected to look when complete in September.

How the Moranbah Miners' Memorial is expected to look when complete in September.

WTIH this memorial, we honour those miners who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the mining of coal here in Moranbah. Those people who went to work, and never returned.”

Mining is at the heart of the community in Moranbah and the people who have died in the Isaac regions coal pits, roads, work camps and from coal-related diseases are sorely missed.

Isaac Regional Council will bring to life the memory of these miners with the Moranbah Miners' Memorial in the heart of the town.

Mayor Anne Baker said this was a long-held priority for local councillors, and in September, their vision would come to life in the Moranbah Town Square.

Deputy mayor Kelly Vea Vea said they would never forget those who died in the coal pits.

"The Moranbah Miners' Memorial will be purposely placed in the centre of town completely surrounded by mining leases to keep their names in our hearts, and workplace safety on our minds,” she said.

Mayor Anne Baker, Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea and Cr Simon West with representatives from the union lodges and branches which are contributing to the Miners' Memorial project at Labour Day 2019.

The memorial will feature a bronze casting of a miner in contemplation over his lost mates, which is being produced by Isaac region sculptor Kay Paton.

He will be looking towards a central sandstone plinth that will cast an eternal light over the plaques naming those who have lost their lives while working in the Moranbah coalfields.

Division 3 councillor Gina Lacey said the region was proud of its rich resources.

"For nearly 50 years Moranbah has been a proud mining town and it is home to proud mining families, a lot that have worked in the industry for generations,” she said.

"Each worker who went to work and never returned home are a tragic part of our community story we will never forget.”

Newly appointed division 4 Councillor and coal miner Simon West said the Isaac Region was the largest resource council in Queensland, generating nearly half of Queensland's coal royalties.

"We often talk about the economic contribution our communities make to the state and country, but not the human cost we have paid. Every incident that has put a name on this memorial has brought this community to its knees,” he said.

Isaac Regional Council has partnered with local union lodges of the CFMEU, ETU and AMWU, CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland and the Miner's Federation Fund on the funding and design of the Moranbah Miners' Memorial Project.

Miners' memorial flyover: A flyover view of the Moranbah Miners' Memorial concept plan

The project is expected to be completed in September.

