A message from the 2017 Rocky Swap Committee's Alan Titman

4th Aug 2017 10:00 AM

WELCOME to all the bargain hunters intending to visit the 2017 Rocky Swap to find their prize and to our 1100 site holders who come from as far away as Victoria.

The gates will open at 6am for the 21st Rocky Swap, so a special welcome to all the public and site holders who have not missed a swap. We know the members of the public who come from all over Central Queensland and beyond will be lined up as early as 5.30am on Saturday for the 6am start. Five gates around the grounds will be open all day and pass-outs are available.

For those site holders and the early attendees, the Saturday breakfast of bacon and eggs or similar will be served at a number of food outlets from 5am. A bar will also operate from 10am.

The Rotary Club of Rockhampton North Inc. recognises the valuable contribution of our partners.

The Swap is a family event with all funds raised by the various charities going to the benefit of the wider community and those less fortunate.

This year our Rotary Club was able to assist the Rockhampton Special School with the purchase of a bus equipped with a wheelchair lift so the students may travel safely to sporting and school events.

We also gave $11,000 to various youth programs and $10,000 to those affected by the drought in the far west. Our club produces and sells bird calendars to raise funds specifically for cancer research. This year we again gave $25,000, bringing the total to $175,000 in the last seven years. Look for these calendars on sale at the swap.

We specifically want to recognise and thank our generous sponsors who have been with us since our first Swap back in 1996. Remember these are local businesses that have been so generous to the community through the swap so please "Buy Local”.

After this 2017 Swap we will move to electronic bookings at www.rockswap.com.au and inquiries may be through e-mail bookings@rockyswap.com.au

Our wonderful volunteer, Beth Hubbert has been the voice on the Rocky Swap phone for everyone over the last 21 years and is known by most of the site holders.

Alan Titman,

Rotary Club of Rockhampton North

