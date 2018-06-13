A mile in his shoes: One man's walk for charity

ACCESS to clean running water is something many of us take for granted.

When Victorian man, Richard Guarnuccio, stumbled across a Queensland charity dedicated to providing clean water for impoverished countries, he decided to take a walk in their shoes.

He is raising money for the construction of wells in underprivileged countries where 61 per cent of people don't have access to clean water.

"Seventy-five per cent of disease are mostly water-borne and the amount of children under-five die from diarrhoea,” he said.

"At the moment we've raised money for a couple of wells.

"Yesterday Chemist Warehouse donated eight wells so that was awesome.

"Two of the wells will go to Uganda.”

Mr Guarnuccio was on day 69 yesterday as he strolled into the Beef Capital with 31 days to go until he reaches northern Queensland.

"I'm not exhausted,” he remarked despite some aching feet.

"I'm up and down and I'm on a high at the moment.

"I was carrying a bit more luggage when I left. I'm doing something like 4000 calories a day.

"I'm just really focusing on making an impact and getting a few wells under way.”

Mr Guarnuccio is averaging 40-50kms a day, however on Tuesday he managed to clock 65km from Mt Larcom to the outskirts of Rockhampton.

"My feet get a caning every day,” he said.

"I've got about seven pairs of runners.

"The major challenge is I'm walking 100 days in a row without a rest or recovery time.

"I keep thinking how nice it will be to sit around after I'm done.”

Along the way, Mr Guarnuccio has been enjoying the scenery and appreciating the beauty of the Australian landscape and each town's hidden gems.

"There's been some amazing places... I think how nice this country is and how lucky we are,” he said.

He's walked along highways, rowed across creeks, and strolled long southern beaches, all the while making sure he follows his one secret to managing long hikes.

Instead of entertaining himself with music and games, he tries to "zone out” as much as possible to make the time go faster.

"You can block out a few hours,” he said.

"It's kind of a mind game to make time pass as quickly as possible.”

Mr Guarnuccio also has his wife making the trip in her car to drive him to accommodation after his nine-hour-long walks where he takes time to eat and sleep before starting over again.

"I was inspired by other people to do this and I hope I inspire other people to do some good things as well,” he said.