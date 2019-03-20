A miner oversight on drugs

A MINER claims he forgot about marijuana and a grinder he had at his place as a result of renovations and him now working full time.

Allen Francis Wyatt yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police executed a search warrant on a Wandal address at 2.35pm on February 9 and found a male and female in the house - neither of them the defendant.

She said they told police the defendant lived downstairs.

Down there, marijuana leaf and seeds, along with a grinder, were found.

"I just started another job with regular drug screening,” Wyatt said.

"I was out on the job at the time.”

He said the drugs and grinder were leftovers that he had forgotten about.

"I've been renovating my house,” Wyatt said.

"It was a bit of a shambles.”

Wyatt was fined $1500 and convictions recorded.