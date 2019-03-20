Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Bill North
Crime

A miner oversight on drugs

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Mar 2019 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINER claims he forgot about marijuana and a grinder he had at his place as a result of renovations and him now working full time.

Allen Francis Wyatt yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police executed a search warrant on a Wandal address at 2.35pm on February 9 and found a male and female in the house - neither of them the defendant.

She said they told police the defendant lived downstairs.

Down there, marijuana leaf and seeds, along with a grinder, were found.

"I just started another job with regular drug screening,” Wyatt said.

"I was out on the job at the time.”

He said the drugs and grinder were leftovers that he had forgotten about.

"I've been renovating my house,” Wyatt said.

"It was a bit of a shambles.”

Wyatt was fined $1500 and convictions recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Milestone step for CQ medical school

    premium_icon Milestone step for CQ medical school

    Health They've set an ambitious goal of starting in 2022 with up to 30 local students.

    • 20th Mar 2019 3:02 PM
    Enough is enough for Gracemere business owner

    premium_icon Enough is enough for Gracemere business owner

    News She plans to walk away after finding police in her shop this morning

    Entries now open for film festival to be held in Yeppoon

    premium_icon Entries now open for film festival to be held in Yeppoon

    Movies $4k is up for grabs in the prize pool

    • 20th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    BREAKING: Capricornia warned to brace for severe storms

    BREAKING: Capricornia warned to brace for severe storms

    Weather Multiple storm cells are dumping rain on CQ.

    • 20th Mar 2019 4:29 PM