A momentous visit

Tayah Ellis, Bishop Michael McCarthy, Principal Jennifer Harris, The Apostolic Nuncio to Australia, His Excellency , Most Reverend Adolfo Tito Yllana and Harley Biles at the blessing of St Mary's schools new building.

A MOMENTOUS occasion took place at St Mary’s Catholic School yesterday when a special Catholic representative arrived at the school to open and bless new buildings.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Australia, His Excellency, Most Reverend Adolfo Tito Yllana joined dignitaries and other special guests to welcome an administration building, general learning areas, canteen and an undercover area.

Principal Jennifer Harris said it was the first time in 13 years that His Excellency had been in Rockhampton.

She acknowledged the school’s significant changes as it moved forward to a new phase.

“St Mary’s is 119 years old so some of our buildings certainly needed to be upgraded, and we’ve had a major build of half of our school,” she said.

The cost of the buildings was more than $2,680,000 which included contributions from the Australian and Queensland governments.

“We’ve got open plan classrooms upstairs so there’s more flexibility with how the children operate within a classroom to cater for our students,” she said.

“We’re really blessed and grateful.”

Ms Harris said the school would now focus on establishing gardens and playgrounds.