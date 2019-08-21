A mother's foolish decision landed her into a lot of trouble

A 39-year-old mother pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to stealing fuel from an Emerald service station.

Mike Knott

STRUGGLING under financial hardships, a mother's foolish decision landed her in court yesterday.

Breanna Jean Mackay, 39, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to stealing fuel from an Emerald service station.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the incident took place at the Caltex service station off the intersection of the Capricorn Hwy and Codenwarra Rd, about 9.10am on May 27.

"The defendant has pulled up in a silver Hyundai and a male passenger has pumped 36.97L of fuel, valued at $58.37,” he said.

"The defendant has then driven off, making no attempt to pay for the fuel. She told police she had been homeless for about two weeks and thought it was a good idea at the time.”

She was fined $400 and ordered to pay $58.37 compensation.