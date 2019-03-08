A Mucken great labour of love to get race ready

DREAM REALISED: Glenlee's Tim Granshaw with his stunning mud racer, Mucken Refarkable, which was five years in the making.

MUD RACING: It's been a five-year labour of love for Tim Granshaw and dad Graham and the end result is indeed "Mucken Refarkable”.

Tim will pilot the striking red machine in its maiden race at the CQ Mudsportz twin track meet at Kabra tomorrow.

It is sure to leave plenty of rivals in its wake as it boasts a 427-cubic-inch small block Chevrolet 600hp engine with the added power of a 150hp nitrous oxide system.

Tim's not too sure what to expect when he jumps into the cabin of the cleverly named Mucken Refarkable on Saturday.

"It's a new car so it will be a new experience,” he said.

"I'm a little bit nervous about driving it. I drove it out into the yard for the first time just a few days ago.

"I'll be happy if I can drive it on to the trailer at the end of the night.

"Everything's untested on it so I'll be happy if it lasts the night and I put on a bit of a show for everyone.”

Mud racers from across the region will head to the CQ Mudsportz twin track meeting at Kabra today. Chris Ison ROK150418cmud1

Tim said Mucken was the culmination of months of hard work, punctuated by plenty of laughs, a number of arguments and some swearing - "lots and lots of swearing actually”.

It was born of Tim's long-held love of hot rods and brought to life by the combination of two creative minds (Tim was a mechanic but is now a boilermaker, as is Graham).

The car has a 1928 Chevrolet pick-up body, bought in kit form from South Australia, and a Nissan Patrol chassis.

And therein lay the greatest challenge for Tim and Graham.

"They weren't made to be married together,” Tim said.

"There's nothing you can buy off the shelf that fits that car so we made it all. Every single part had to be fabricated.

Tim and Graham Granshaw spent five months working on their creation dubbed Mucken Refarkable. CONTRIBUTED

"There was a lot of head scratching and trial and error but eventually it all came together.”

Tim admitted there were times when he wondered what he had gotten himself into.

"I easily could have just put a Nissan Patrol body on it and I could have been racing after 12 months but I wanted a hot rod and I wanted it to be four-wheel drive,” he said.

"You'll never see anything quite like it, it really is one of a kind.

"There's definitely a whole lot of wow.

"There's a lot personal touches, things that me and the old man like, so many one-off parts that required weeks of labour.

"It's all those things that we worked on together that mean the most to me.”

Tim fell in love with mud racing at age 10.

"They had the Australian titles at Kabra,” he said.

"I went and watched and I saw they had a junior class.

"I asked the old man if we could go home and build a car and we did and that's where the obsession started.”

He vividly remembers his first race and how he was "hooked instantly”.

Tim's first car was a Datsun 120Y, a far cry from his new creation.

He's reluctant to share how much he spent, simply saying: "It's a number the missus is not allowed to know about.”

The CQ Mudsportz twin track race meet starts at 2.30pm tomorrow at the track in Scrubby Creek Rd, Kabra. Entry is $15 for adults and $5 for children (five to 15), with under fives free.