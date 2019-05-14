A new chapter awaits, celebrate our regional libraries

CONTEMPORARY: Former nuclear physicist Terry Deague will discuss his first novel, Where Pademelons Play, at an author talk on Saturday, 18 May, at Yeppoon Library.

THE Livingstone Shire will join libraries across Australia for the week of May 20-26 to celebrate Library and Information Week 2019 with a range of free activities and community events.

Library and Information Week provides the opportunity for people of all ages to discover the wide range of services and resources offered by the modern library.

Organised by the Australian Library and Information Association, this week-long event emphasises the significance of libraries in preserving our history and culture at local and national levels.

Libraries, arts and culture councillor Pat Eastwood said the theme for Library and Information Week 2019 was "truth, integrity, and knowledge”, which recognised all the ways qualified library staff and libraries supported and furthered these ideals.

"Livingstone Libraries will be showcasing six exciting events throughout the next week for residents of all ages, beginning with an author event on May 18, national simultaneous story times and an armchair travel session on May 22, finishing with two Biggest Morning Tea fundraisers in Yeppoon and Emu Park on May 23 and 24,” Cr Eastwood said.

"This week aims to boost recognition of the role libraries play in our local community, work and personal life.

"Libraries are an important provider of free services for people who may otherwise be disadvantaged by their lack of access to vital information and services for education, recreation and digital inclusion.”

Cr Eastwood encouraged residents to attend any or all of the events scheduled throughout that week.

"There is always something exciting and informative happening at our local libraries, from babies through to senior residents, so come along and discover more about your local library,” Cr Eastwood said.

For more information on Library and Information Week 2019, visit www.alia.org.au/liw.