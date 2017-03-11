A new Chapter set to open in Yeppoon

Sarah Davies and her brother Rhys are soon to open Chapter Books and Coffee in Yeppoon.

IN 2013 when their mum published her first book, Sarah and Rhys Davies fantasised over ways of getting her books out into the world.

Ideas ranged from air-drops and drive by book throwing to opening a book shop of their very own.

The book shop idea sat with the brother-sister duo over the years until one day, over a family breakfast, they looked down at their flat whites and long blacks and thought - why not give it a go.

Now Sarah and Rhys are preparing to open Chapter, a book store cafe, in Yeppoon as a part of the Livingstone Shire Council's Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project.

It will be the first private business to open as a part of the project, located in the new car parking space. It will offer a diverse range of both indie and traditionally published books along with coffee.

Originally from Wales, the pair and their family emigrated to Australia in 2002 and were "lucky enough" to spend their first 18 month down-under living in Yeppoon.

Sarah and Rhys both went to school in Yeppoon but their parents work took them to Brisbane.

Since then the family has moved all around Australia, studying and working, but Yeppoon called the family back home and the pair thought it a perfect time to establish a niche business in the coastal town.

"It's lovely to see the emergence of a number of Indie Bookshops popping up everywhere," Sarah said.

"One of our favourite haunts is Little Gnome - a cool little bookshop cafe in Wynnum on Brisbane's Bayside.

"Sarah has worked there and Mum's books are stocked there. We'd love to be the Little Gnome of the north," Rhys added.

"Books and coffee go so well together - what could be nicer than spending time in a friendly welcoming space, picking out a fab new read and having a coffee at the same time?" Sarah said.

Sarah and Rhys are excited to both be based out of Yeppoon after spending some time apart over the years.

"We are a close family, but we have spent time apart to," Sarah said.

"Rhys served with the Australian Army, spent time in Afghanistan and then left the Army to work in Antarctica.

"After studying multi media in Melbourne and Brisbane, I started my own graphic design company."

They say they spend most of their spare time bickering and drinking coffee anyway, so getting to work together is a great excuse to hang out and argue who's better, Marvel or DC?

"We are passionate about books, reading and coffee too," Sarah said.

"People are coming to Yeppoon and we are excited to be part of this vibrant community."