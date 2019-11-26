A new-look branding scheme for red cross blood service

From Friday November 15, Rockhampton residents may notice things looking a little different when they make their next blood donation, as the Australian Red Cross Blood Service changes its name to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood. Lifeblood spokesman Paul Miller said it marks the next exciting chapter for the organisation.

“For 90 years we have been the lifeblood of Australia thanks to our amazing donors, our volunteers and staff,” he said. “Blood is at the core of what we do, but we are now so much more than blood.

“We now provide safe, donated breastmilk to premature babies when they’re at their most vulnerable, we provide critical organ matching services allowing life-giving transplants to take place, and our research and development is world renowned. The name Lifeblood reflects the role we play in the Australian community now and into the future, while also celebrating our selfless donors who are the lifeblood of Australia.

“Our donors will still see the same friendly faces at the Rockhampton Donor Centre when they make their generous donation,” Mr Miller added.

As part of the name change, Lifeblood has opened its doors to take television cameras behind the scenes for a new eight-part, reality television series on Channel 9.

“Giving Life shows for the first time the real, often moving, and always inspiring, stories of the people who give, receive, and make life possible, and we can’t wait to share them with you.

“From the blood besties who receive regular transfusions together to the surfer who narrowly escaped death after a brutal encounter with a tiger shark, Giving Life looks at it all ... we hope these stories will inspire and motivate you to join our amazing donors as the lifeblood of Australia,” he said.

Giving Life will look at Lifeblood’s donor centres where 1.5 million generous donations are made each year.

It will then follow the journey of blood to hospitals, where patients receive these life-giving products.

Giving Life airs at 1pm every Saturday on Channel 9 and will also be available on 9 NOW and the Lifeblood website.

There are 213 appointments that still need to be filled in Rockhampton this month.

The Rockhampton Donor Centre is open Monday to Friday, and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

It is located at Quarry St on the Rockhampton Hospital premises.

To book your donation or learn more about all the ways Lifeblood supports Australian lives, visit lifeblood.com.au or call 13 14 95 today.

