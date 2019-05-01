New One Nation sleaze scandal erupts

One Nation’s candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald's social media account contains several questionable images with sexist overtones. Picture: Facebook

One Nation’s candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald's social media account contains several questionable images with sexist overtones. Picture: Facebook

ANOTHER candidate for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party is embroiled in a sleazy scandal, after sexist social media posts emerged overnight.

Ross Macdonald is running in the north Queensland seat of Leichhardt for the right-wing party and is the latest headache for the embattled Senator Hanson.

The Cairns Post today published a series of bizarre and inappropriate images that Mr Macdonald shared to his Facebook profile.

They depict him grabbing the breasts of a woman while on holiday in Thailand and posing with a topless woman.

Mr Macdonald also shared an image of a woman's cleavage, which he captioned: "mmm YUMMY!!!!"

One Nation’s candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald's social media account contains several questionable images with sexist overtones.

The images were shared on Mr Macdonald’s Facebook.

In one picture, he can be seen holding raffle tickets in front of the bare breasts of a topless woman, while he also shared a number of digitally altered images - one being of a naked female figure with four legs and no head, and another showing a woman resembling a horse.

Mr Macdonald captioned the latter: "MMMM!!! Interesting thoughts."

The bizarre posts come in the wake of Queensland leader of One Nation Steve Dickson quitting over secret footage in a strip club.

Another shows a woman wearing a shirt that says "Save a virgin, do me instead" with her nipples poking through the cloth.

Mr Macdonald's caption for that image read: "Whatever you say boss..."

The One Nation candidate commented on this post.

This one was captioned ‘mmm YUMMY!!!’.

Mr Dickson resigned yesterday after the video of him groping strippers and making sexist and racist remarks was aired on A Current Affair.

Last night, Senator Hanson gave a teary interview to the program, in which she spoke about being repeatedly let down by men.

"I cop all this s**t all the time and I'm sick of it! Absolutely sick of it," Senator Hanson told A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw.

"I've had Fraser Anning, I've had Brian Burston, I've had a whole list of them. David Oldfield - you name them - where are they now? Where are they? I am kicked in the guts time and time again. It happens right before an election."

One Nation party official Steve Dickson filmed in a strip club in America, pictured fondling and giving money to one of the strippers in the club. Picture: Channel 9

An emotional Pauline Hanson speaks to A Current Affair.

The repeated revelations are damaging the party, which has seen its first preference polling more than half since the explosive 'money for gun votes' scandal last month.

It was revealed that Mr Dickson travelled to the United States with Senator Hanson's chief-of-staff James Ashby to meet with pro-gun advocates, including the notorious National Rifle Association.

A hidden camera captured the pair apparently attempting to solicit $20 million in exchange for favourable voting in parliament to water down Australia's tough gun laws.

Senator Hanson was also caught on camera appearing to question whether the Port Arthur massacre occurred, suggesting it was a government conspiracy.

Mr Macdonald wrote ‘MMMM!!! Interesting thoughts’ alongside this image of a woman resembling a horse.

One Nation candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald.

The latest scandal - which follows remarks by another One Nation candidate attacking gay people and women in positions of power - raises further questions about Senator Hanson's candidate vetting process.

Labor has seized on the report about Mr Macdonald's social media activity, attacking the Liberal-National Party's preference deal with One Nation in Queensland.

Mr Macdonald and One Nation have not responded to questions about his social media conduct.