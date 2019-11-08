A rare jewel goes to auction on The Range

THE 2016 Central Queensland House of the Year, in arguably Rockhampton’s most sought-after location, is on the market.

Nestled beside the Botanic Gardens, with the Mater Hospital, golf course and some of the city’s finest schools close by, this property represents the best in luxury living.

The residence at 341 Agnes St on The Range is an unparalleled opportunity to acquire an award-winning property that is well suited to family living and entertaining at the same time.

The house oozes luxury inside and out with the finest fittings and finishes.

It is both private and prestigious with superb design and construction.

Features include four generous bedrooms, including parents’ zone with ensuite and study.

A central kitchen/living space opens to a huge deck and pool area.

There are high ceilings, ironbark floors, ducted air-conditioning, AV system connecting four living zones, including deck and pool and custom-made doors to separate internal living zones for privacy.

This simply stunning 415sq m property sits on an elevated 1178sq m landscaped block with sweeping country views.

The property is being marketed by McGrath Estate Agents and is open for inspection this Saturday at noon.

It will be auctioned on Tuesday, November 26.