Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
341 Agnes Street, The Range.
341 Agnes Street, The Range.
News

A rare jewel goes to auction on The Range

Christine Mckee
8th Nov 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 2016 Central Queensland House of the Year, in arguably Rockhampton’s most sought-after location, is on the market.

Nestled beside the Botanic Gardens, with the Mater Hospital, golf course and some of the city’s finest schools close by, this property represents the best in luxury living.

The residence at 341 Agnes St on The Range is an unparalleled opportunity to acquire an award-winning property that is well suited to family living and entertaining at the same time.

The house oozes luxury inside and out with the finest fittings and finishes.

It is both private and prestigious with superb design and construction.

Features include four generous bedrooms, including parents’ zone with ensuite and study.

A central kitchen/living space opens to a huge deck and pool area.

There are high ceilings, ironbark floors, ducted air-conditioning, AV system connecting four living zones, including deck and pool and custom-made doors to separate internal living zones for privacy.

This simply stunning 415sq m property sits on an elevated 1178sq m landscaped block with sweeping country views.

The property is being marketed by McGrath Estate Agents and is open for inspection this Saturday at noon.

It will be auctioned on Tuesday, November 26.

tmb house of the week
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Catholic teachers say no to playground duty and more

        premium_icon Catholic teachers say no to playground duty and more

        News Unions haven’t ruled out strike action if employers don’t act fast

        Roos AFC club get a leg up

        premium_icon Roos AFC club get a leg up

        News Optus has continued to show its support of Rockhampton’s Kangaroo Brothers AFC...

        Strand embraces art in new space

        premium_icon Strand embraces art in new space

        News THE STRAND $30 million residential and retail development plan in Yeppoon is...

        Rocky council kicking their green goals

        premium_icon Rocky council kicking their green goals

        News Council reviews the many ways they are achieving being environmentally friendly and...