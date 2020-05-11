A resident’s plea for bill relief

Rockhampton man Denis Auberson Shared an email with The Morning Bulletin yesterday in regards to his current hardship and Rockhampton Regional Council Water prices.

His request; that discounts of exemptions be considered. He wrote:

“It is with great disappointment that I send this email during the toughest of times since the Great Depression and Spanish flu.

COVID-19 is affecting us as a community and globally, with no or little reprieve in sight.

I’m no different. I’m a casual worker whose hours have been reduced and I’m struggling.

I’m no different to thousands of other ratepayers in that have a mortgage, lots of bills/fees, food to buy and children to support.

Two of my eldest daughters live out of the parental home and have rent and bills to pay.

Both of them have lost their jobs in retail and they both study at uni.

They are anxiously waiting for some money from Centrelink to come through.

In the interim, I have been helping them out on rent, food etc.

As most of you know being a parent, I will never see that assistance or money back.

I’m going to find it tough to pay my mortgage if I don’t get more shifts.

This means many other bills will be hard to pay.

I do get some Centrelink as I have one daughter left living with me.

Rates and water will be ­difficult to pay now and in the future.

This will affect thousands in CQ, increase welfare dependency and social issues like domestic violence and economic hardship will affect us all in the wider community, state and federal level.

We need strong leadership after a council election to assist and deliver rates and water notices in a compassionate and empathetic way, with generous discounts and better still exemptions.

I just received my water rates and I’m in shock with the timing just after the election and how high it is, considering we have had a lot of rainfall in February and early March this year.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s tier water charging system is unjustified and doesn’t meet social just principles under current global pandemic and job loss situation.

I ask for you to all look at your moral, ethical and empathetic nature to assist all ratepayers in RRC.

Be a leader of councils in the country by stepping up on heavily discount or exempt water and general rates.

I look forward in your support and compassion to RRC ratepayers.”

Councillor Donna Kirkland

Water Portfolio spokeswoman, Councillor Donna Kirkland responded. She said:

“A combination of early meter readings before Christmas and rainfall hitting an 80 year low have caused some residents of the Rockhampton region to receive higher water bills than normal recently.

To ensure bills were generated before the Christmas shut down, meters were read a little earlier than usual to avoid an extended billing period – but still within the targeted time set under our policy. This meant people’s bills for Q2 covered a slightly shorter period of time than usual, and the bills for Q3 covered a slightly longer period of time than usual.

During Q2 and Q3 we also saw an increase in water usage thanks to the drier weather – the increase was as high as 26 per cent in some cases.

Some customers have therefore found themselves in a situation where they not only had a longer billing period but also used significantly more water, which pushed some of their consumption into the higher pricing tier.

We previously issued media asking that any customer who was affected to get in touch with us and I understand Mr Auberson has done that, and that our team at Fitzroy River Water are responding to his specific questions.

We know that people are doing it tough right now and I would urge any customer who is struggling to pay any of their Council bills to give us a call so we can work something out together.

We are also planning to review how water is priced and charged to ensure we can keep the costs fair and evenly spread throughout the year.

In terms of our wider COVID-19 response we have issued a $1.3 million relief package and discussions about additional support options for the community are ongoing.”