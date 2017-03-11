A Rockhampton neighbourhood gripped by Ice

ICE COLD: Neighbours in a street in The Range fear for their safety as drug deals and abuse worsen.

IT'S a normal suburban street, just like any other, but behind the doors of a South Rockhampton house, lurks a problem which have neighbours scared for their safety.

Walking down the street during the day, it's exactly what you picture a safe neighbourhood to be; clean, well-kept and quiet.

But by nightfall, neighbours say the street is a place of drug deals and police visits.

Neighbours, who wish to remain anonymous due to fears for their safety, have come forward to share what it is like to live in the same street as an ice addict and dealer.

They first noticed the drug dealing when cars began coming and going at one specific house in the neighbourhood.

It was frequent, it was obvious and it didn't take long for neighbours to figure out what was going on.

"Cars come and cars go, he has been selling drugs. This was going on continuously,” a neighbour said.

"I came home one Saturday and I could smell this horrible acid type smell.”

Neighbours say it's common knowledge in the street that one particular person deals in drugs, with majority of the neighbours trying their best to report him to Crimestoppers.

In efforts to stop the drug dealing in their street, the neighbours made visits to the police station to see what they could to, to help prove what this person was doing was illegal.

"As soon as we said his name to the police, we could tell by their reaction they knew who he was,” one of the neighbours said.

"They told us to try and get registration numbers of the cars and things like that and keep reporting it to Crimestoppers.

The neighbourhood's efforts in reporting the crime paid off and the man was recently sentenced to a stint in jail.

However the small community fear what will happen when he is released back into their street.

"He was dealing right up until he went to jail. He's only gone for ( a few months) so it will start all over again,” they said.

"He's gotten away with it. If he did it before, he'll do it as soon as he comes out.

"We're worried about repercussions from drug dealers. They're not nice people to live near.”