A short movie festival to stun

Rockhampton film-goers will help select Oscar-qualified short films.

Manhattan Shorts, a celebration of short films from around the world, is back in Rockhampton for 2019 showing at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on the corner of Derby and East Sts on Saturday. The bar opens at 6.30pm before screening begins at 7pm. The final 10 short films selected to be showcased range in time from 12 minutes to 17 minutes, and the audience will be asked to vote for their favourites.

Manhattan Shorts is a worldwide event taking place in over 400 venues across six continents over a one week period. The Best Film and Best Actor awards are determined by votes cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.

The final 10 finalists hail from seven countries with films from France, Iran, Canada, Germany, and Finland alongside two films from the US and a record three from the United Kingdom. These final 10 films represent the best short films among 1250 submissions from 70 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2019, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.

President of Rocky Flix Tom Ferris said “we are delighted to present this event each year and it appears this year will live up to the high standard we have come to expect with a range of film genres that includes intimate dramas, spine-tingling suspense, and hilarious comedies, as well as genre surprises like a pair of science fiction films and one that focuses on tennis”.

The Manhattan Short final ten are: Nefta Football Club (France), Debris (United States), Driving Lessons (Iran),Tipped (Canada) Sylvia (United Kingdom), The Match (Finland), This Time Away (United Kingdom), Malou (Germany), A Family Affair (United Kingdom), and At The End of the World (United States).

“It’s up to a worldwide audience to decide and Rockhampton’s voice will be heard as locals join cinema-goers across the globe as they become instant film critics and cast their vote,” he said.

Contact 0417 077 348 for bookings, or purchase cash sale tickets at the door.

Adults cost $20 and concessions cost $15.