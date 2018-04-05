Nicole’s weirdest look ever

She probably won’t wear this hair ‘do to the Oscars. Picture: A24/YouTube

WELL, this is Nicole Kidman as you have never seen her ... as a punk.

The Oscar-winner, 50, has had a dramatic make-under for her latest role, sporting a silver mullet-style haircut, heavy eyeliner, and gothic clothing for her role in sci-fi comedy, How To Talk To Girls At Parties.

Kidman plays Queen Boadicea alongside Elle Fanning (as rebel teen, Zan). It's their second movie together after both starring in Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled last year.

But it is Kidman's bizarre hair which has raised eyebrows in the newly-released punk-inspired trailer, which is set in London in the 1970s.

Beetlejuice, is that you? Picture: A24/YouTube

The movie, based on Neil Gaiman's graphic novel of the same name, is due out in May.

Kidman is one of the best dressed actors in Hollywood, known for her sleek and stylish red carpet frocks and is a regular on best dressed lists.

Last year, Kidman's personal stylist Julia von Boehm - who handles her looks for red carpets - told the New York Times that Kidman was not playing it safe when it came to her outfits.

"She's not going the safe road," von Boehm said, according to nytimes.com.

"We don't need to create a replica for her - she even fits into the couture - which means I don't have to limit myself to just the celebrity pieces a designer offers," von Boehm said.

"We can also be very much on point, and on time, with what's happening in fashion."

Stacey Battat, who was the costume designer for Kidman and her co-stars including Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning in The Beguiled, said the statuesque Australian was "the ideal person to dress".

"She's such a beautiful, tall statuesque woman," Battat told News Corp Australia.

"She looks great in everything. She was a real trooper, she was happy to wear corsets.

"She's got a great idea about how clothes fit and she was super helpful during the process."

Wonder if the silver mullet was Nicole's idea.