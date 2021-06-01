‘A soul like no other’: Community mourns young life lost

The Butchulla community is in mourning after Yindi Clarke, 21, took her own life on the weekend.

*Warning* Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised the following article contains images of a person who is now deceased.

The Butchulla community is in mourning after the loss of one its beloved young members who took her own life.

Hervey Bay's Yindi Clarke, a 21-year-old often seen performing in a traditional dance troupe at community events, died on the weekend, sparking an outpouring of grief.

The tragedy follows on the heels of the loss of several other young Fraser Coast lives to suicide in recent months.

Respected Butchulla elder Aunty Mally Clarke, Yindi's grandmother, struggled to share the family's pain on Monday.

"She was a good kid," she said.

Mally said the family had gathered together to mourn the loss of their beloved grandchild, daughter, sister cousin and friend.

Many also took to social media to share their grief.

Jessica Pitman said she hoped and prayed Yindi was now at peace.

"I will miss you dearly my beautiful, strong, kind and loving friend," she wrote in her post.

"I will always hold you close to my heart."

Lenore Kempnich remembered Yindi as "one of the most humble souls" who many looked up to as a mentor.

"You fought your demons for many years and kept them at bay," she wrote.

Acashia Ewe-Edwards shared her memories of Yindi on Facebook.

"One of the most incredible people I have ever crossed paths with," she wrote in her tribute.

"A soul like no other.

"Forever and ever have a special place in my heart. We love you so much."

In 2017, Yindi was part of a group of 22 teenagers who took part in a 15-week course called Transition to Success.

She was the first woman to graduate from the course.

Yindi completed a Certificate I in Rural Studies and spoke of wanting to pursue her dream of becoming a professional boxer.

"Being the only girl in the whole course, I feel like the highlight for me was to take leadership and everyone respected me for who I am," she said at the time.

Rawinia Te Awe Awe posted a heartbreaking farewell for Yindi, summing up her loss for the dozens who posted on her Facebook page.

"The world didn't deserve you Yindi," she wrote.

"You will forever be the most beautiful, kindest soul I have ever known."

