A spaghetti sauce that helps sick children in hospital

GLADSTONE residents can now help sick children in hospitals across Australia thanks to a new sauce being launched at Coles.

Customers at the Gladstone and Tannum Sands supermarkets can buy a jar of Coles' Mum's Sause for $3, with 50 cents per jar sold to be donated to the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane.

The PCH in Chermside has over 30,000 admissions through the Children's Emergency Department each year, and 50 per cent of hospitalised children suffer from moderate to severe levels of homesickness.

The funds will help with the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and technology, ground breaking research, support programs to distract and entertain kids in hospital, enhance hospital wards and rooms.

Coles Chief Property & Export Officer Thinus Keeve said mum's cooking is often what kids missed most when they are in hospital so Mum's Sause has been developed to taste just like home cooking.

"Mum's Sause represents an amazing way for us to fundraise for children's hospitals in a co-ordinated way across Australia. It has national reach but also has a local impact for sick children in every state and territory," Mr Keeve said.

"It's a new product developed specifically to raise funds for children's hospitals and it's going to be sold in more than 800 Coles supermarkets.

"It has real ingredients, no added sugar or artificial nasties. It uses Mum's secret ingredient, pumpkin to give it a natural sweetness and be delicious for the whole family."

Prince Charles Hospital Foundation CEO Michael Hornby said it's important to find ways to improve a child's experience with their stay in hospital.

"Sometimes we need think outside the box to inspire public support, now thanks to Coles you can make a conscious decision to choose your pasta sauce knowing it will satisfy your family as well as contribute to a greater cause," Mr Hornby said.

"We hope this campaign will not only allow us to further improve the experience for local families at the Prince Charles Hospital, but eventually reaches other hospitals in Queensland, benefiting those when they need it most."