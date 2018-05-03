'A sport for everybody': Rocky boxers showcase talent

BOXING: For many people, boxing is the last thing that comes to mind when they are thinking of safe, family-friendly sports.

However, PCYC boxing coach, Des Upton is determined to disband the stereotypes surrounding the contact sport.

"A lot of people condemn boxing but it gives them a lot of confidence and discipline,” Upton said.

"It's a sport for everybody.

"If any young fella wants to come give it a go, there's always room for him.

Michael Lynch backing up against the ropes while facing off with Shaun Watt. Contributed

"We also have girls coming here to train and we might have a couple of fights for them in the next local tournament in July.”

A far-cry from "kick-boxing and MMA”, boxing is a safety-conscious sport that takes care of all its participants.

"Nobody should kick anybody,” Upton said.

"If a boxer gets hit a bit too hard, the ref will stop them and give him a breather.

"Ninety per cent of the time, the doctor will give them a medical at the start of the season and that carries them through.

"Before they get in the ring on the night, the doctor looks at them and makes sure they're alright. If not, they don't fight.

Blake Hughes Contributed

"Most trainers will also pull the fight up if their boy is getting hurt.”

Throughout his 70 years involved with the sport, Upton has seen it all.

But when he came to Rockhampton 14 years ago he was impressed by the "natural ability” of the Beef Capital battler.

"I couldn't say bad about these young fellas,” Upton said.

"They're some of the greatest kids in the world.

"Whatever you tell them to do, they will do it.

Cody Campbell Contributed

"They have all the ability in the world, but it's just a matter of getting it out of them.”

In last weekend's Rockhampton 11-fight boxing tournament, five Rockhampton boxers jumped into the ring and four of those boxers walked away with wins.

In the first fight, local boy Cody Campbell went up against Cody McDermott and scored a win.

"It was a really good fight,” Upton said.

"Campbell went really well considering it was his first fight. He has a future in front of him.

"Although McDermott was bigger than him, he didn't back down.”

Local boy Angus Crowley fought the more experienced Taquiri Prioer who unfortunately defeated him.

Jayden Marou, 14, struggled to get a fight but went up against Bribie Island's Brodie Honeywell in a "good match-up” exhibition round.

Bajool local, Blake Hughes, also took out a win against Jacob Neuss and Rockhampton's Greg Toby beat Yeppoon's Ben Hawkes in a "close fight”.

"I got an old fighter who I used to have five years ago: Michael Lynch,” Upton said.

"He fought Shaun Watt and won.

"He got knocked up a bit but he fought well.”

Upton said anyone was more than welcome to come down to PCYC and "have a look” at what boxing is all about.

On May 18, Upton will be taking at least five fighters to Townsville to compete.