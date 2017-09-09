A stroke of luck saw them form, but who are Silky Fuzz?

YEAH THE BOYS: Silky Fuzz's Alistair White, Bailey Connor, Luther Hurman and Graydon Kennedy at The Giddy Goat nightclub.

THEY'RE a band born by chance.

Once four individuals who'd essentially lost their way, now a four-piece group of long-haired kids making groovy, wavy tunes.

Only six months in the making, Rockhampton's Silky Fuzz is adding something fresh to the local live music scene.

Featuring Bailey Connor on drums, Alistair White on bass, Graydon Kennedy on guitar and Luther Hurman on vocals they're a band who want to leave their choice of band name up for debate.

They want to keep the public guessing, keeping the mystery alive, per se. Silky Fuzz can be anything and everything.

All four juggle real jobs, be it as barristers or in marketing, but all four share the same goal, to travel the country performing to the masses.

But how did they start? Well, that's a funny story.

"Luck, fate. I don't know what, it brought us together," Bailey said.

"We were just four blokes and every one of us needed something. Graydon needed a singer, got Luther, then they needed a drummer, got me, etcetera.

"We all knew of each other and noticed one another playing. As soon as I heard Luther I rang up the Giddy Goat (to find him).

"Then we ended up doing a gig together. The first one was at the Cri with all four of us. Alistair had about six hours of playing bass under his belt but we did really well."

Since forming, the boys have experimented with their sound, still unable to capture exactly what makes them click.

Not that that's a bad thing, time is on their side. With an army of covers in their arsenal and four originals they can belt out live, the Rocky act is now a group of usy boys.

The days of sitting around on weekends jamming are over - the gigs are flying out the door.

Silky Fuzz live. Contributed

Lead vocalist Luther Hurman is a relaxed fellow. Possessing that natural, cool vibe born only to front men, seemingly nothing much phases him.

But ask him what it is like to perform a Silky Fuzz track live - and his eyes light up.

"It is just fun, so fun," he said with pride ringing in his voice," he said.

"When you're up there on stage watching people's reaction... it is a good feeling.

"So good to get an applause from one of our songs.

"We started out just playing Triple J and pub songs. That gave us the grounding, then we diverted into making our own stuff.

"We like that Triple J vibe, and think Rocky likes it too. But right now we can't pinpoint our own style, not yet anyways. We want to be something new."

While they're still stumbling around in search for "their sound" they put a delightful touchy spin on classics and have seven tracks they can call their own.

After conquering the Riverfest, Silky Fuzz has a busy September on the cards.

They play at Timberfest in Mackay alongside Kim Churchill, Tia Gostelow and Tay Oskee before their first live set upstairs at the Giddy Goat on September 30.