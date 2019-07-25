Menu
Emergency Services Day has moved to Rockhampton's riverbank precinct this year.
A stunning new location for Emergency Services Day

25th Jul 2019 2:30 PM
ROCKHAMPTON'S stunning riverside precinct will be the backdrop for this year's Emergency Services Day over the weekend.

The day is an occasion where you can meet emergency services personnel and get up close with rescue equipment and there will be exciting new elements in store for this year's event on Sunday from 9am.

Cr Tony Williams said the new location provided an opportunity to showcase water displays with a rescue winch from the Fitzroy Bridge.

"It will also encourage people to start thinking about how they would act in a disaster, and equip themselves with the knowledge to ensure they're prepared,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for the central region, Steve Barber said people could "see a demonstration of what our emergency services do every day, and maybe even think about becoming a volunteer”.

"It's also a great opportunity for the youngest members of our community to meet their local heroes.”

For info, call 4938 4889 or PublicEvents.CR@qfes.qld. gov.au

