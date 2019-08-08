A suburban escape

SET high with panoramic views from multiple vantage points, this elegant home has enough features to keep everyone happy.

The large hilltop home at 65 Angela Rd in Rockyview is The Morning Bulletin's House of the Week - and for good reason.

The five bedroom, two bathroom home set back from the road offers a rural lifestyle on the fringes of suburbia with the added bonus of being situated in the highest re-sale area in Central Queensland.

But the extras don't end there.

The block boasts an elegant brick home with a spacious floor plan and a 6m by 16m shed bound to satisfy dad.

This rural location with immaculately groomed gardens perfectly accompanies the Greg Smith premium builder home.

A one level house design will provide easy access for elderly buyers.

The house possesses a Federation style throughout.

Plenty of room to move in the open yard.

The spacious backyard also hosts a pool among the green turf.

The award-winning gardens also offer endless possibilities for anyone with a green thumb.

This luxury residence may be best suited to retirees wanting an easy transition from the country to the city limits.

TOP WIN: Rockhampton real estate principal Jason Rayner at the Rate My Agent awards last week where he took home many big awards.

Not only would the Rockyview home offer a great new lifestyle for potential buyers, it would also make a great investment according to Mr Real Estate Rockhampton owner Jason Rayner.

"We've just sold a house down the road for $900,000, this property is as good, if not better,” he said.

"The rural setting will be there for perhaps 10 years to come, but the highway expansion will make the trip to and from work a lot quicker and easier. Rockyview is Rockhampton's growth corridor and it will be an area to watch.”

He said the home was a perfect fit for families outgrowing Rockhampton and seeking more space with the luxury of a large open block, underground power and town water available.

Mr Rayner said the property was already attracting significant interest in the short time it had been on the market.

Much of the interest had come from retirees and larger families in Rockhampton looking for a country escape.

"People in Frenchville and Norman Gardens often look to Rockyview for that next step in their family growth,” Mr Rayner said.

"This property has outstanding views and possibly the best yard in the whole of Angela Rd,” he said.