A successful weekend for Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club

OUTRIGGING: Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club members have returned from Sydney Harbour with a shiny silver medal as the crew that paddled in the annual AOCRA Sydney Harbour Challenge placed an impressive second on the weekend, just behind the (NSW) Northern Beaches crew.

Club president and team coach, Andrew Crozier said the team almost didn't make it to the starting line but a last minute fill in from Yeppoon's Darren Keily filled the canoe for the race.

"Last three years we have been going down to Sydney and each year we have been getting better and better,” Crozier said.

"This year we came second overall and second in our division.”

The Rocky Open Mixed Team paddled strong in the challenging conditions which saw collisions and a huli (flip) among the fleet of 44 canoes.

"It was a good hard race of punching into the wind and then getting onto the waves back to the finish line,” Crozier said.

"We had a good steerer in Mick Barsby who was able to put us onto some good waves and and nearly snag us a victory.”

The run out of Manly Cove saw large swells that tested all the crews and allowed the more experienced teams to stretch out the field to the turning buoy near Luna Park.

The half way point had the Rocky crew in second place by only 50 metres.

The race back to Manly Cove had all crews working hard to avoid other traffic on the water as well as the water conditions which worsened as they raced back across the mouth of the harbour.

The 25km course saw competitors start in the water off Manly Cove, follow the western shore of Sydney foreshores, pass Bradley's Head, Taronga Zoo, Sydney Opera House, Kirribilli House then under the Sydney Harbour Bridge to a marker buoy off Luna Park, for the reverse return leg of the race.

On board for the Rocky Outriggers crew this year was Kathy Barsby, Kyelee Stanley, Melinda Barsby, Andrew Crozier, Michael Barsby, and Darren Keily.

Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club wanted to thank the Capricorn Coast Outriggers for their assistance and support with the use of their canoes for Sunday beach training on the ocean.

"Ocean training is extremely important as it replicates the conditions in places like Sydney Harbour.

"We will be getting down back down to Sydney next year and I reckon we might get the top spot with more training,” Mr Crozier said.