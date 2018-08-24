A taste of country just minutes from the city

ON THE outskirts of Glenlee, a relatively new suburb, Glendale, is drawing many families in to its rural, suburban lifestyle.

Glendale is mostly owner occupied and is suitable for those chasing a little more space and room for their children and pets to play.

Families are flocking to snap up homes, which are selling for an average price of $450-$550,000 for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom and two-car space home with a big shed.

Mr Real Estate's Jason Rayner said families loved the suburb as the homes offered more space and "bigger, open blocks not far from town”.

"I think definitely the best facility out there is their neighbours are not close and they

get the feeling they're in the country but they're not too far away from civilisation,” he said.

"It's a rural suburban area where you can get five acres or more and you can enjoy city living with the city only 15 minutes away.

"Glendale has a very well-maintained park for kids, wide streets and a very social atmosphere that attracts families, not only to the area but to each other.”

Glendale is also close to The Caves township, which offers dining and small shopping facilities.

"It's absolutely good value for money to buy there,” Mr Rayner said.

"They are good sizeable blocks to keep ponies, a cow, chicks or ducks... and have more of a hobby farm or project.

"If the kids want shetland ponies they have the opportunity on the 5 to 10-acre blocks available.

"The home offers something for handymen as it's not too close to annoy neighbours with noise.”

With bigger backyards, there's also room for hobbies like motorbike riding and boys' toys.

"The bigger backyard is for most families who enjoy space, privacy and not having to live on their neighbours' doorstep,” Mr Rayner said.

The suburb itself is only around 20 years old, which is relatively new compared to other Rockhampton areas.

The homes are also modern brick and have access to town water.

"That's a big factor in a lot of people's choice,” Mr Rayner said.

"Many rural blocks don't have town water.”

The closest school is Parkhurst State School, which is roughly "a short 15-minute drive down the highway”.

Parkhurst Town Centre also offers shopping along the Bruce Highway while heading home after work in the city.

Although there aren't a lot of rental choices available in Glendale, the average 250sqm home with a sizeable shed, costs roughly $450-$500 a week.

"I think it probably offers an average return for investment with a lot of future potential,” Mr Rayner said.

"I think of lot of renters go out there with the thought in mind to stay for a year or so and they stay on because it's such a desirable lifestyle.”