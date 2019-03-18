Menu
Thelma Chiaka gave birth to six babies in Houston, Texas. Picture: Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Offbeat

Mum births six babies in record time

by Patrick Knox
18th Mar 2019 1:32 PM

A MUM gave birth to six babies - two sets of twin boys and one lot of twin girls - in just nine minutes.

Defying remarkable odds of one in 4.7 billion, Thelma Chiaka delivered her sextuplets between 4.50am and 4.59am on Friday at the Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston, The Sun reported.

The babies weighed between 793 grams to 1.3kg grams - all six were in stable condition while receiving care in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Thelma has named her baby daughters Zina and Zuriel.

But, perhaps unsurprisingly, she has been too tired to name the four boys by the time the news was released on the hospital's Facebook page.

 

This picture, released by the Woman’s Hospital of Texas, shows Thelma Chiaka with medics.
A photo showed a smiling Thelma with family member Ebere Ofor along with Dr Ziad Haidar, who delivered the babies and Dr Israel Simchowitz the neonatologist.

The odds of giving birth to sextuplets is one in 4.7 billion.

A statement from the hospital said: "The Woman's Hospital of Texas, an HCA Houston Healthcare Affiliate, which delivers more babies than any other Texas hospital, early (Friday) morning welcomed sextuplets, the odds of which are estimated at one in 4.7 billion."

 

This story was originally published on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

