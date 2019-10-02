Menu
Subscribe
A toast to 60 happy years of marriage

Brooke Spreadborough
2nd Oct 2019 7:00 PM
CELEBRATING their Diamond Wedding Anniversary today are Errol and Melody Williams.

Errol Williams and Melody Featherstone were married at St Andrews Presbyterian Church on the corner of Bolsover and Derby Street on October 3, 1959.

The wedding party of Errol Williams and Melody Featherstone who were married on October 3 at St Andrews Presbyterian Church in Rockhampton.
Their bridal party consisted of Errol’s brother Ivan Williams (best man) and best friend Viv Duckham (groomsman) with Melody’s sisters Kay and Carole.

Having lived their entire married life in Rockhampton, they have had many wonderful calls from family and friends over the past week, plus the excitement of receiving official letters from all levels of government representatives.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

