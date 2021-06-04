A tour in-tents: Jimeoin mixes mega tour of Australia with camping

Australia’s love for Jimeoin has extended for more than three decades, and the love affair continues this year with the comedian embarking on a mega tour through the country.

Fresh from a weekend of surfing in Byron Bay, Jimeoin is ready to start the tour with his characteristic signature style.

“My shows are about topics of not real importance,” he said.

“Because I was a comic from overseas, I had to find material that travels well, that I can do anywhere, so it’s more about the human experience, and the human experience hasn’t changed.

“It’s all about my shortcomings as a person, and hopefully people can identify with that and can make fun of themselves too.”

Jimeoin started his artistic career in Australia, and became an established comedian in Ireland and the United Kingdom after becoming famous here.

“I moved to Australia in 1988, the Bicentennial year, and came here on March 4,” he said.

“The day I arrived, I said ‘I’m staying here’, and I did.

“I had been working in London in construction, and then I decided to come to Australia.

“Comedy started here for me, in November of that year, and then when I got established here I went to Edinburgh and started touring there.”

Jimeoin is known for his extensive live comedy tours through Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

And because the man likes to keep busy, in between shows, Monday to Friday, he will be filming a travel show when he goes camping all across the East Coast of Australia.

“I will be exploring all the different types of accommodation other than a hotel: in tents, caravans, camper trailers, and more,” he said.

“It was my idea, so I only have got myself to blame.

“During the lockdown, a friend of mine bought a camper trailer and went off grid, and I thought that would be a good idea for a show.

“I will be meeting different comics and we’ll be putting small shows, variety shows, not just stand up, and we’ll go to different caravan parks or national parks, set up the tent and a campfire, cook, play some music, record the trip, so I’m looking forward to doing that.”

The whole trip will take him eight weeks from Sydney to the Top End.

“You can go camping, glamping, caravanning, I feel like people will be exploring Australia a bit more over the next year, it’s a good time to do that,” he said.

Originally published as A tour in-tents: Jimeoin mixes mega tour of Australia with camping