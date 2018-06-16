A traffic stop that changed mum's life

IT WAS a routine traffic stop that changed her life.

When police pulled over Ipswich mother Bernadette Lissa June Junge and found her driving unlicensed, they searched her car.

Clipseal bags were inside and her ice-trafficking business was exposed.

Junge got bail but after more trafficking allegations, was locked up in March last year.

The 28-year-old had never worked before but got her first job in custody, Brisbane Supreme Court heard.

And despite using amphetamines from the age of 14, she was now drug-free.

Junge's deeds while inside impressed Justice Martin Burns, but so did her words.

"I'm not able to change the past but I can better myself in future,” she wrote in a letter presented to the court on Friday.

Justice Burns said Junge's letter showed insight into the offending - but also an awareness of difficulties she might face in future.

"The challenge will be when she's released,” Justice Burns said.

He also said Junge's drug use had been a form of self-medication.

"Your life to date has been one without much joy,” he told Junge.

Apart from previously having drug problems and abusive partners, Junge faced three major setbacks while in custody.

Defence counsel Steve Kissick said Junge's mother died while the daughter was locked up.

A sister of Junge's was in custody at the time, jailers would only let one attend the funeral, so Bernadette missed out, Mr Kissick said.

In another blow, Junge's father died on Sunday.

And Junge was separated from her young child while locked up.

"I hope you'll be reunited,” Justice Burns said.

The court heard Junge had taken courses for drug addiction and to learn first aid and hospitality.

Most of her drug sales were to a relative, Mr Kissick said, not motivated simply by profit.

Junge pleaded guilty to eight drug charges and to unlicensed driving.

She got six years' jail but with 455 days counted as time served, is eligible for parole on September 16.

Justice Burns directed her letter be provided to parole staff. -NewsRegional