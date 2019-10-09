A trip down Yeppoon’s past

THE new 2020 calendar from the historical society is out now with superb new photographs of local scenes. Some date back to the 1920s but the cover is recent – the Wreck Bar at Great Keppel Island just as it was about to be demolished in 2018. Several of this year’s images are in full colour.

Photos this year include Anzac Parade before the street was built or named, showing the high sandhills that formed the beach precincts. Both the Strand Hotel and Strand House can be seen. Emu Park is represented with a photo of the 42nd Battalion Australian 11th Field Ambulance camp towards Zilzie about 1936.

They later camped and trained near Wreck Point at Yeppoon.

A photo taken from above the St Faith’s School and looking towards the town and coast, shows Adelaide Park Road as a rough dirt track.

Taken probably in the late 1930s, it shows a town very different from modern Yeppoon.

Great Keppel Island is represented by the cover and also a shot of the beach and gardens in front of the ‘new’ resort built in 1967 and showing the jetty that had been constructed about 1960.

When we look at the pine trees along Normanby and James Sts today, we see tired old trees.

The March photo shows these commemorative trees in 1960, flourishing and healthy.

There is no kerbing or guttering and only a narrow strip of bitumen on the street.

