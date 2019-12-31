‘A true gentleman’: Community remembers late legend

Maurie Webb was a teacher at St Brendan's in the 80s and 90s, volunteered later in life and regularly attended the school's events.

A CAPRICORN Coast legend has been remembered fondly by his community for his humour, warmth and helpful personality and involvement in local development after he died last Friday night.

Maurice Webb OAM was 94 years old when he died - a husband to Alma, a father to three sons and a daughter, and a proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

Maurie was born in Clermont on November 5, 1925, and was the eighth student enrolled at St Brendan’s College in 1940. He went on to become actively involved in the school, working during the 1980s and 90s as a manual arts teacher.

Later in life, he also regularly volunteered and was a “proud supporter and mentor to both boys and staff”.

Maurie Webb was a keen supporter and member of the Yeppoon Seagulls club.

St Brendan’s Old Boys Foundation remembered Maurie on Facebook on Sunday for his “lifetime involvement” with the college, starting with the first intake of students in 1940.

“Maurie was SBC’s most senior Old Boy,” the post said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Maurie’s family and the SBC community at this sad time.”

A spokesperson from the college shared the school community’s heartbreak over the loss.

“Our Old Boys are an integral part of our SBC community, no one more so than Maurie Webb (SBC Enrolment No. 8, 1940),” they said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Maurie.

“Maurie’s lifetime commitment, undying passion and involvement with St Brendan’s began back in 1940, where he was one of the first intake of students into the College.

“(He) is fondly remembered by his students.”

Maurie Webb has been remembered by his community after his passing last Friday.

Maurie was a regular presence at many of the college’s significant events where staff would often find students gathered around him “as he told them his repertoire of jokes”.

“The college will miss his smiling, cheeky nature,” they said.

“We offer Maurie’s family and friends our sincere condolences on the loss of such a wonderful, compassionate gentleman.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga also shared her condolences after hearing of Maurie’s passing.

“Maurie was a community champion, still fighting for improvements to Yeppoon only a few weeks ago when I called in just prior to Christmas,” she said.

“(He was) part of the Livingstone Shire Council for 15 years.

“Maurie will be dearly missed by his family, his friends, residents of CARV and the Capricorn Coast community.”

Yeppoon Lions’ Nigel Hutton paid his respects to the late member for his “lifetime of service” and invited friends and members of the club to attend the funeral on January 2 and remember him.

Maurie’s funeral will be held at the Sacred Heart Church at 10am.

St Brendan’s encouraged the attendance of as many students as possible, so a guard of honour can be formed for the “proud Old Boy”.

Maurie Webb and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

Tributes

Chris Hughes: RIP Maurie. Your endless jokes will be missed.

Clutchy Carlos : Great bloke - I am not sure you could have squeezed much more out of the bottle - a full life was lived.

Dean Barnard Sad day for Yeppoon and the mighty seagulls rip Maurie legend great man.

Chris Haswell Vale Maurie Webb, he was a really good bloke, great sense of humour. I have nothing but good memories of Maurie during my time at St Brendan’s.

Geoff McManus Vale Maurie! One of the all time greats of the college. Thank you for your undying dedication to making St Brendan’s the wonderful education institution for Catholic boys it is today - 79 years after you first walked in the gates. RIP good man.

Stephen Parle Very sad news, a legend who could always see the big picture.

Kylie Hedges RIP Maurie, you will be missed. Your contribution to SBC has been such an asset, the boys will miss your jokes you always tell them at our community service luncheon, such a humble and kind gentleman.

Peter Daniel: R.I.P. Maurie. My fondest memory of you was when you coached us under 6 stone side to an undefeated year and we hid your old Morris in the scrub at training but you took it on the chin and nearly killed us at training the next afternoon. You were what we loved about boarding school.

Matty Harkin: He helped me get my first job after leaving SBC with Yeppoon Readymix Concrete l good on ya Webby.

Russell Woruba: I’ve only fond memories of the late Maurie. He’s such a passionate Old Boy who always encourages pride and respect in all that we did.

One that has stood out for me was when we took time of our Business class to help with Meals on Wheels. We made it to the front page on the Capricorn Coast Mirror. I recall late Maurie speaking with much emotion and thanking the students for being part of the program. I learnt from late Maurie that service and personal sacrifice that is what gives true fulfilment and contentment in life. Our prayers and thoughts with the family during this time.

Greg Heidke: RIP Maurie, a true gentleman. His passion for everything he did in life was abundant. His passion for his beloved Yeppoon Seagulls was immense and so special. He will be sadly missed.

Krissa Welfare: He was fantastic at telling a story and he will be missed by many.