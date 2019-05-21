Menu
PASSED IN: 352 Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal, was passed in at last week's auction with a final bid of $1m. INSET: Century 21 - Solutions sales agent Nikki Skinner.
PASSED IN: 352 Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal, was passed in at last week's auction with a final bid of $1m. INSET: Century 21 - Solutions sales agent Nikki Skinner.
A unique property passed in at $1M over the weekend

Aden Stokes
by
21st May 2019 7:00 AM
A UNIQUE property on acreage in Koongal was passed in at auction over the weekend with a closing bid of $1 million.

352 Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal, went to auction Saturday, with a crowd of 15-20 showing interest in the home.

However, Century 21 - Solutions sales agent Nikki Skinner said it was an average turnout.

The property has a 10-year-old brick home on it.
The property has a 10-year-old brick home on it.

"It was election day, so we didn't get all the sticky beaks that you would usually get," she said.

"We had a bid at $900,000 and passed it in at $1m at a vendor bid.

"The home is now on the open market for $1.25m."

Ms Skinner said there had been quite a bit of interest in the home prior to auction.

"It had a good turnout at all the open houses and I had a number of people requesting inspections.

"There was a good number of people inspecting the home, especially in this climate - real estate isn't booming."

She said she is confident the property would sell on the open market, listed for $1.25m.

The property also has a Queenslander converted into four units on it.
The property also has a Queenslander converted into four units on it.

"We are confident it will do well on the market - it is a unique property and there is nothing else like it around Rockhampton," she said.

"The owners are very keen to sell - they bought a house somewhere else.

"That's why it is up for sale for a reasonable price, considering everything it has to offer."

The property is about 7.8 hectares, with about 430 metres fronting the Fitzroy River and a 300sq m shed.

Situated on the property is a 10-year-old brick home, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office and open plan kitchen, dining and family area.

There is also air-conditioning and 9ft ceilings throughout, as well as a two-vehicle car port attached.

There is also a large Queenslander on the property that has been converted into four two-bedroom flats with four bathrooms. The flats have a separate entrance and the Queenslander has been fully renovated.

With a new pontoon to be erected right next door at Donovan Park, Ms Skinner said it was a fisherman's dream.

The river frontage is your own private water view.
The river frontage is your own private water view.

"You can walk out of your home and throw a fishing line into the water or place your crab pots," she said.

She said these properties don't just come onto the market.

"This sort of property has never been on the market before," she said.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get something like this."

If you are interested in the home contact Nikki Skinner on 0419999924 and book an inspection today.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

