'A university of opportunity' 25 years in the making

Emeritus Chancellor Hon Stan Jones AO QC, current CQUniversity Chancellor John Abbott and Emeritus Chancellor Rennie Fritschy AM at the university's 25th anniversary celebrations.

A UNIVERSITY for everybody, not a place defined by those who are excluded.

This is how Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman spoke about CQUniversity as the institute celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Although it's been a quarter of a century since the institute achieved university status, the foundations date back to 1889 when the decision was made to build a technical college for the growing city of Rockhampton.

On Thursday night, the university celebrated its "coming of age” with those who had been essential to its birth.

"We are a university that judges itself by the people it includes, not the people it excludes,” Prof Bowman told those gathered.

Prof Bowman said CQUniversity had 10% more students from low socio-economic backgrounds, something they took pride in.

"We go out looking for those students,” he said.

"We have by far the highest number of low socio-economic students, the highest number of regional and remote students, the second-highest number of first-in-family students ... almost three times the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

"This is what this university is about ... and these were the values that were put down in the early days: a university of opportunity.”

Founding chancellors Rennie Fritschy and Stan Jones were appointed as Emeritus Chancellors of the University.

Both were recognised for their passion and commitment to the institution, with guests told the university's contemporary achievements were thanks to the efforts of its founders.