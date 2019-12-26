A very soggy Boxing Day for parts of CQ

Get set for a wet day today as the forecasts continue to increase predicted rainfall for some parts of the Central Queensland region.

After some cloud cover and falls, the Bureau of Meteorology says Rockhampton can expect up to 40mm of rain today.

On the coast, Yeppoon can expect up to 30mm.

Stormy conditions including high winds and isolated thunderstorms can be expected to accompany the wet weather in parts.

Wide spread cloud cover will also hang around today and will take the bite out of the summer sun.

Despite this, the UV rating will still be ‘extreme’ at a level 12 rating, so people are encouraged to be SunSmart.

For those planning a day on the Capricorn Coast waters today, land-based activities might be a better option.

North-easterly onshore winds will increase from 15 knots to 25 knots making for choppy conditions.

Seas are also expected to double as the bad weather moves into the region.

The falls come as part of an upper trough which is expected to bring falls to much of Central Queensland.

Today, significant falls can be expected to penetrate as far into the interior as Emerald with up to 10mm forecast.

The falls will mark the end of a drier than average month for the majority of Central Queensland.

The BOM attributes the sudden falls to the continuous weakening of Positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and a stable El Nino – Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

BOM forecasters said the the positive IOD was a key driver behind the dry ­conditions experienced by much of the state throughout the year.

As for the ENSO, the BOM said international climate models forecast ENSO-neutral until at least autumn 2020.

When ENSO is neutral, it has limited influence on ­Australian and global climate.

The upper trough is expected to drift west tomorrow and with that, rainfalls towards the coast will ease.

The BOM expects “unstable conditions” and ­scattered showers and thunderstorms over much of the tropics and far-west.

Capricornia has had its fire danger rating downgraded to ‘high’ and the Central ­Highlands region’s risk has been downgraded to ‘very high’.