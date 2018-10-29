Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitch East shot this aerial view over Red Rock where a Landcruiser and a boat and trailer rolled into the water early Saturday morning.
Mitch East shot this aerial view over Red Rock where a Landcruiser and a boat and trailer rolled into the water early Saturday morning.
Offbeat

A watery end for 4WD at Red Rock

Adam Hourigan
by
29th Oct 2018 8:24 AM

IT LOOKS like an idyllic view of the foreshore at Red Rock, between Coffs Harbour and Grafton, but a closer look will show you a tragic event for one Red-Rock fisherman.

His Landcruiser, complete with boat and trailer rolled into the water early Saturday morning, and although the boat was salvaged, according to witnesses the car and trailer are a loss.

Kevin Hockey, who writes the Facebook travel blog Indefinite Leave, snorkelled down to the submerged boat to get a series of photos that have gone viral from his site.

"The keys are still in the ignition," he said.

According to Mr Hockey, who said that the owner who was obviously devastated, the car had a handbrake fail near the boat ramp and slid into the water.

With the help of some others, the owner was able to retrieve the boat, the Landcruiser sat submerged in the water.

Residents said the car was pulled from the water later that day.

editors picks landcruiser red rock
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Mum of deaf man says carer's forms must be changed

    premium_icon Mum of deaf man says carer's forms must be changed

    News For years she has been unsuccessful in claiming a carer's allowance, despite being needed to interpret for her son so he can enjoy everyday communication

    Volunteer sues riding club for $1.5M after being bucked

    premium_icon Volunteer sues riding club for $1.5M after being bucked

    Crime WOMAN claims she suffered permanent spinal injuries in the incident

    Energy drink dreamed up in Rocky a finalist in global awards

    premium_icon Energy drink dreamed up in Rocky a finalist in global awards

    News MORE than 240 entries were received from 28 countries

    Rocky market on edge of eight-year boom after huge sales

    premium_icon Rocky market on edge of eight-year boom after huge sales

    Property Two motel sales within a month of each other show signs of lift

    Local Partners