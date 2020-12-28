A way for all to celebrate this New Year’s Eve

With just a few days until the end of the awful year that has been 2020, Rockhampton Regional Council is encouraging people to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a range of different options to see in 2021.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said whether you were going out or staying in, there was something for everyone.

“We all know fireworks are a really special part of the traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations and this year will be the best yet with a spectacular show brought to residents by council and 101.5 Triple M Central Queensland,” Acting Mayor Fisher said.

“Because of COVID, this year we’re asking people to enjoy the fireworks from their own backyards or wherever they may be already celebrating with the display to be set higher in the sky than previous years so you can see it from all over Rockhampton.

“The fireworks display is starting at 9pm so make sure you tune into 101.5 Triple M for a synchronised musical experience.

“For those who are heading out, there are plenty of wonderful cafes, restaurants and pubs holding events and there’s the Capricorn Food and Wine New Year’s Event on the Riverside.

“That event will see a small section at Rod Laver Plaza closed off to everyone but ticket holders but I really want to encourage everyone to enjoy the fireworks from wherever they’re celebrating – they’ll be high enough that there’s no need for a special trip to the riverside just to see them.

“Finally, as a reminder for those heading out, make sure you look after your four-legged friend and ensure they’re okay during the noise of the celebrations.

“From all of us here at council I’d like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year’s Eve,” Acting Mayor Fisher said.

Light Up The Sky is proudly brought to you by Rockhampton Regional Council and Triple M Central Queensland.