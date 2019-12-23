A wet Xmas beckons

It is set to be a cooler and wetter Christmas Day for some parts of Central Queensland than was originally expected in early, long range forecasts as an upper-level trough delivers showers to coastal communities.

The cloud cover will begin as early as today with the majority of falls expected on Christmas night and Boxing Day morning.

Communities on the coast are being told to expect falls up to 25mm in parts over that period and Rockhampton can ­expect up to 15mm.

A band of “possibly severe” inland storms extending from Gympie to Rockhampton’s west is expected on Christmas Day with the potential to bring larger, isolated rainfall totals.

The cloudy and wet conditions are expected to hang around on Boxing Day and Friday before easing through the weekend.

Rain forecast for Boxing Day

Partial cloud cover and temperatures peaking in the low 30s can be expected in Rocky and on the Capricornia Coast. Some falls are expected further west, but the forecast rainfall is set to weaken as the system moves in land.

Towns west of Blackwater can still expect temperatures in the low 40s for Christmas Day despite some cloud cover and possible showers forecast.

Much of CQ can also take solace from some of the lowest fire danger ratings since the 2019/20 bushfire season started. Capricornia will sit on ‘high’ today and tomorrow before being downgraded to ‘low-moderate’ on Thursday.

Central Highlands and Coalfields district will be ‘very high’ today and tomorrow before being downgraded to ‘high’ on Thursday.

No weather warnings have been issued ahead of the rain.