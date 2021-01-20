Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 20-year-old Gympie man has been fined $400 for breaching a domestic violence order.
A 20-year-old Gympie man has been fined $400 for breaching a domestic violence order.
News

‘A whore and a munt’: Idiot faces court over abusive tirade

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 12:03 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 20-year-old Gympie man's bank account is $400 lighter after the self-proclaimed "idiot" verbally abused a woman from the front yard of her property.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week the man, who cannot be legally identified, turned up at the woman's home on November 28, last year despite being under a domestic violence order to stay away.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said he hurled abuse, calling the woman a "s---", a "whore" and a "munt".

The man offered no reason for his behaviour other than “because I’m an idiot”.
The man offered no reason for his behaviour other than “because I’m an idiot”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Driver on drug 'cocktail' slams into car at 100km/h

* If marijuana 'does the trick', see a doctor: Magistrate

When he was arrested by police he was unable to give any lawful reason for being at her property, Sgt Campbell said.

The man, who represented himself in court and pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order, offered no defence for his behaviour.

"I ain't got much other than to say I shouldn't have done it," he said.

The only reason he could give was "because I'm an idiot".

He was fined $400.

More Stories

domestic violence offences dv dvo gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast land owners face $23k bill for dumped asbestos

        Premium Content Coast land owners face $23k bill for dumped asbestos

        News Here is what Livingstone’s councillors decided on Tuesday.

        Rocky mayoral candidates on sport

        Premium Content Rocky mayoral candidates on sport

        News We asked your by-election candidates about sport.

        OPINION: ‘Whiners’ shouldn’t expect special treatment

        Premium Content OPINION: ‘Whiners’ shouldn’t expect special treatment

        News Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s View.

        Rocky jockey ordered disqualification for COVID-19 breach

        Premium Content Rocky jockey ordered disqualification for COVID-19 breach

        Horses The matter was internally reviewed by Queensland Racing and was then taken to...