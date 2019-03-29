Mum five times over the limit with four kids in car

A HOME HILL woman pleaded guilty to drink driving more than five times the legal limit with four children in the car.

Jessica Cecilia Pope, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving and one count of driving without a licence - disqualified by court order - when she faced Ayr Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

On February 22 at 1.50am Ayr police intercepted Pope after witnessing her car swerving across the centre lines of the Bruce Highway heading towards Home Hill.

The court heard she had decided to drive home from her sister's place after an argument broke out.

On a suspended license at the time, Pope blew 0.275 per cent making it her second high-range drink diving offence within 12 months.

Police prosecutor Darryn Casson told the court, the mother of two and caretaker of four other children, could face a term of imprisonment given her drink driving history.

"It's clear she's had issues with alcohol since last year - with her history and now this offence she is within range of imprisonment," he said.

Defence solicitor Michael O'Dea told the court Pope had already suffered a penalty with the impounding of her car in which her father used to drive the children to school.

"The car has been impounded for some time - it is the lifeline for the family as far as getting the kids to school," he said.

Magistrate Ross Mack told the court Pope needed to be deterred from her drink driving ways to keep her out of prison.

"I could give you six to nine months imprisonment today," he said.

"You're more worth to the community outside of jail then in, but the next court will not hesitate to send you to jail given your history.

"You can almost see the headlines - women five times the limit kills four children but survives."

Mr Mack said an alternative to prison would be 120 hours community service.

"There has to be a consequence - you need to figure out in your head that you can't do this stuff," he said.

Pope was ordered to 120 hours community service and disqualified from driving for two years with convictions recorded.