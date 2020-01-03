Menu
Officers Snowy Chirgwin and Ricky Zimitat having a game of street cricket with Jayce Booth and his mate Gabriel
News

A Woorabinda cricket match with a difference

Jack Evans
3rd Jan 2020 1:08 PM
Anyone who lives on a quiet country road has probably done it, but when Jayce Booth was caught by police mid-innings with his stumps (wheelie-bin) in the middle of a Woorabinda street, he thought he was in big trouble.

Jayce quickly scrambled to get the stumps off the road when Queensland Police officers Snowy Chirgwin and Ricky Zimitat rolled up on the street.

The two officers got out, likely having listened to Australia vs. New Zealand all day on their patrol, and much to Jayce’s surprise, they were keen to play.

Officer Zimitat grabbed the wheelie bin and reinstated the pitch - play was resumed.

The officers taught Jayce and his first cousin Gabriel a thing or two about rolling the arm over and by all reports, Jayce showed them how to bat. Jayce’s mum Sharrone got outside to snap a photo and said other kids along the street soon joined in. Sharrone said officers Chirgwin and Zimitat had developed strong community relations during their rotations in Woorabinda.

“It’s really quietened down out here,” she said.

“Ricky is always running workshops and community activities with the kids out here and there’s been a really big improvement.”

Sharrone said Jayce and his mates loved getting out on the road for a hit and now they know they can do so without getting in trouble.

backyard cricket queensland police servce woorabinda shire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

