A YANK IN OZ: Children are just food vacuums

THEN THEY GROW UP: Until your son starts to notice girls, most of his time will be spent peering into the fridge and drinking from the milk jug.

IN the early days of life, before children, I dreamt of the day when I'd hear the little pitter patter of feet on the ground, and giggles ringing down the hallway.

I dreamt of the day when I'd be reading them a bedtime story and they would suddenly gaze up at me and say, "I love you, Mum.” I dreamt of the day when I'd push off on the back of the bicycle to see them ride off unassisted yelling, "I'm doing it, Mum! I'm doing it!”

And I dream of the day when my child is grown and will look at me and say, "Thanks Mum, you did a great job.”

But never, in a million years, did I dream that I would be spending more money at the grocery store per month to feed these tiny humans, than the national deficit and Donald Trump's hairspray budget combined ... give or take a few bucks.

See, what no one tells you is that when you have kids and they start eating solids, a smidge of chicken, half a banana and some applesauce will suffice for a meal.

When you have multiple kids and they're toddlers, you can divide things up between them for a number of years. Loaves of bread and boxes of cereal last forever.

Once they get bigger, the food is eaten at such a fast rate, that by time they reach the teenage years, the groceries literally disappear from your hand before they hit the trolley in a kind of time/space continuum where the rate of food being eaten surpasses the speed at which you can buy it.

A loaf of bread used to last a week; now, a loaf of bread barely makes it past breakfast.

I hardly ever have any frozen food since it's hard to fit anything in the freezer past ninety-six loaves of bread.

Trust me when I say, you can have bread in your house every second, of every day, until it's time to pack sandwiches for lunches Monday morning when suddenly, all you have left is seven crusts.

And don't even think I'm too proud to not send them to school with a crust Vegemite sandwich. "There are kids in third world countries that would love to have that crust sandwich,” I tell them as I shove the sandwich into their lunchbox, knowing full well it'll probably be in the bin later.

And for those of you with toddler boys, let me just pre-warn you what you're in for.

See boys, just like guinea pigs, don't have a "full” trigger in their stomach. Food literally goes in their mouth and out their bum in one continuous poo chain, all day long.

Until your son starts to notice girls, most of his time will be spent peering into the fridge and drinking from the milk jug.

But at least we can all look forward to the day when our babies are grown, healthy and strong, and their partners are now responsible for feeding them.